|
|
Harvey Spier
Age 87, of Channahon, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
He was born May 23, 1932, in Heber Springs, AR, the son of the late James C. and Jeffie (nee Lampkin) Spier.
Harvey proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving in Okinawa before being honorably discharged in 1954. He has been a resident of Channahon since 1960 and retired from Caterpillar after over 30 years of dedicated service.
Preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Betty (nee Gentry) Spier and six siblings.
Survived by his loving wife, Anice Marie (nee O'Connor) Spier; children, Brenda (Tony) Holland and Stephen Spier (Mandy Sayles), Lynette Watts, Max (Cheryl) Watts and Carolyn (Alan) Troungo; grandchildren, Michael (Alicia) Holland, Jennifer Holland, Brandon Spier, Chandler (Breena) Spier, Bradley Wietting, Ryan (Kim) Watts, Ashley (Kyle) Johnson, Heather Watts (Joe), and Zachary Watts; ten great grandchildren; two sisters, Freida (Sherman) Murphree and Laverne (JC) Hawkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Harvey Spier will be held on Sunday December 15, 2019 from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet.
Funeral Services will be Monday December 16, 2019, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Ann Catholic Church, Channahon, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials in his name to St. Ann Church would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 15, 2019