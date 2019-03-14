The Herald-News Obituaries
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Hattie Anna Temple Obituary
Hattie Anna Temple

Born: March 18, 1945

Died: March 10, 2019

Hattie Anna Temple was born to Curtis and Sallie Mae Clark Spencer Temple on March 18, 1945 in Laurel, MS. She entered into Eternity on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Hattie accepted Christ at an early age. She was a longtime member of Mars Hill Community Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Pastor Earnest Caldwell. She was a faithful Sunday School attendee.

Hattie loved many things....her family, cooking, her stories, and her Mountain Dew, to name a few.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Sallie Mae Clark Spencer Temple.

Hattie leaves to cherish her memories her four loving children, Jermaine Temple, Kellie Temple (Tony Porter), Kevin (Kassie) Temple and Sameisha (Emmanuel) Norwood; twelve beautiful grandchildren, Naja, Ashanti, Jermaine Jr., Detorrion, Janice, Ticcara, Payton, Jiovanni, Anastasia, Emmanuel Jr., Elijah, and Ezekiel; her brother, James Otis (Rita) Spencer; her sisters, Beulah Hite and Regina West, special niece, Keisha Givens; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 11:00 AM. Private interment.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 14, 2019
