Hattie L. Hatcher
Hattie Louise (Cherry) Hatcher, age 76, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the home of her daughter, with her loving family by her side.
Hattie was born February 15, 1944 in Ahoskie, North Carolina, the daughter of Hattie Elizabeth (Beasley) Cherry and George William Cherry. She moved to Joliet in 1970, in search of a better life for her and her family.
A talented cook who delighted in taking care of her children and grandchildren, she always made her family her number one priority. She will be remembered for her generosity and being so helpful to others when they were in need. She will also be remembered for being a hard worker who was employed for many years as a certified nursing assistant while raising her large family.
Surviving are her devoted children, Stephanie A. Cherry, Carolyn Y. Ferguson, Laura R. Ferguson, Rhonda (Terrence) Terry, Bernard O. Ferguson and William J. Ferguson; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister and brothers, Brenda Cherry-Askew, George William Cherry, Jr., and Jeffrey Lynn Cherry; a cousin who was like a sister,Edna Earl Cherry; and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl D. Cherry (2012); her parents; two brothers, Howard Earl Cherry and Carl Matthew Cherry; four sisters-in-law, Sylvia McPherson, Catherine Cherry, Laura Cherry and Sheryl Cherry.
Due to the pandemic, Visitation will be for family and friends by invitation only, and funeral services for Hattie Hatcher will be private for her children only. The family understands that some people's numbers might have changed, and if you would like to pay your respects, but have not received an invitation, please do not hesitate to call this number, (815)-302-3958, and please leave a voicemail with your contact information and we will have someone in Hattie's family get back to you as soon as they can.
The family has requested to also live stream the services for Hattie on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/rbK-xZXjflI and follow the instructions to show your support for the family and to celebrate the life of Hattie Louise Hatcher.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 16, 2020.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 16, 2020.