Helen Ann Ahrens
Helen Ann Ahrens, age 91, of Shorewood, and formerly of Chicago, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Alden Courts of Shorewood.
Born November 14, 1928 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Zahora) Jurisica. She was a graduate of St. Turibius Grade School and Lourdes High School, both of Chicago. Helen was raised on the southwest side of Chicago, and moved to Shorewood in 2005.
Helen was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Shorewood, and enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, playing cards, collecting Precious Moments, attending concerts and plays, and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks. She also loved her dogs, especially Calley.
Surviving are her loving and devoted daughter, Cheryl Ahrens of Shorewood; and numerous dear nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank C. Ahrens (2003); her parents; and her siblings, Emily (Stanley) Iwanski, Ignatius Jurisica, Peter (Irene) Jurisica, Frances Jurisica, and Donna (Andy) Ribarchik.
Funeral services for Helen Ahrens will be private and burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. A memorial gathering to celebrate Helen's life will be held at a later date.
Special thanks and gratitude to the dedicated staff at Alden Courts of Shorewood and the Joliet Area Community Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
In lieu of flowers and plants, donations in Helen's memory to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) are appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2020.