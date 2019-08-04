The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Ave.
Joliet , IL
View Map
Helen C. Pasteris


1926 - 2019
Helen C. Pasteris Obituary
Helen C. Pasteris

Loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Helen was born in Mancelona, Michigan on May 8, 1926. She was a graduate from the University of St. Francis. Helen had a successful career as an RN with the US Army Cadet Corps and at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was a volunteer at local charities, an avid reader and a gourmet cook.

Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Terry Pasteris Larson, her granddaughter, Janice Pasteris and her twelve siblings, 7 brothers and 4 sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Felix Pasteris; her sons, Dave and Tom Pasteris; her daughters, Pamela Pasteris Fraser and Lee Pasteris; her grandsons, William, Connor, Michael, Kellan, Ty, Rylee and Luke and her granddaughter, Rae; Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4 - 7 pm. Funeral Services will be held from the funeral home on Thursday, August 8, 2019 beginning with prayers at the funeral home at 9:15 am to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave. Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory to the would be appreciated.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
