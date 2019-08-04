|
Helen C. Pasteris
Loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Helen was born in Mancelona, Michigan on May 8, 1926. She was a graduate from the University of St. Francis. Helen had a successful career as an RN with the US Army Cadet Corps and at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was a volunteer at local charities, an avid reader and a gourmet cook.
Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Terry Pasteris Larson, her granddaughter, Janice Pasteris and her twelve siblings, 7 brothers and 4 sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Felix Pasteris; her sons, Dave and Tom Pasteris; her daughters, Pamela Pasteris Fraser and Lee Pasteris; her grandsons, William, Connor, Michael, Kellan, Ty, Rylee and Luke and her granddaughter, Rae; Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4 - 7 pm. Funeral Services will be held from the funeral home on Thursday, August 8, 2019 beginning with prayers at the funeral home at 9:15 am to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave. Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory to the would be appreciated.
