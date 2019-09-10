|
|
Helen Dryer
Born: February 15, 1922; in East Brooklyn, IL
Died: September 9, 2019; in Carbon Hill, IL
Helen Dryer, age 97, a lifelong resident of Carbon Hill, IL. passed in her home on September 9, 2019.
She was born in East Brooklyn, IL. on February 15, 1922 to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ferrari and raised by her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Isadore Ferrari of Carbon Hill. Helen graduated from Coal City High School in 1939. When the school became a district, and they acquired their first cafeteria, she was the manager of that cafeteria for thirty years which was especially known for turkey poorboys and homemade rolls. She also managed the foodstand at the Carbon Hill Homecoming for many years. Helen was one of the founders of the Martha's, an organization of the Assumption Catholic Church, and served as president for 20 years. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, and was involved in fundraising for the Berst Center. Helen enjoyed many hours of playing cards with her close friends.
Helen was loved by her family and friends and will be missed by so many people that she touched in her lifetime. The family would like to especially thank all the members of her family and friends for their vigilance and thoughtfulness. We would also like to thank Maggie for taking good care of her to her last day.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Juanita (Tom) Glover; two grandchildren, Brad (Kelly) Griglione of Kildeer, IL. and Jake Glover of Kingston, IL.; two step-granddaughters, Sara (Bo) Gossett of Montgomery, TX. And Debra (Brian) Courtney of Kyle, TX.; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Jackson Griglione; and five step great-grandchildren, Tatum Burt, Grey, Ava and Braidee Gossett and Ryan Courtney.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Virgil Dryer; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ferrari; Mr. and Mrs. Isadore Ferrari; cousins that were like her brothers and sister, Brooks and Porky Ferrari and Laura Conroy; her brothers, Guido (Jennie), Angelo (Kate), Fred (Angela), Sylvio (Madelyn), Geno, Joe (Margie) and Alex (Jean); three sisters, Clema (Delmo) Lardi, Minnie (Harold) Edmondson and Sophi Ferrari in infancy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorials in Helen's name may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL. 60431, or a .
Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:30 am on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416. Funeral services will also be on Thursday from Ferrari Funeral Services at 10:30 am to the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 215 South Kankakee Street, Coal City, IL. 60416, for an 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial with Reverend Robert Noesen officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at www.ferrarifuneral.com
Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 10, 2019