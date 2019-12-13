|
|
Helen F. Giacoletto
Helen F. Giacoletto (nee Mateski) Age 93 of Joliet, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born December 22, 1925 in Joliet was a lifelong resident. Employed at P.J. Gould as an office manager for 12 years, retiring in 1973. A member of the Church of St. Anthony, the Senior Citizens Association and a volunteer at the Senior Services Center of Will County.
Preceded in death by her husband, John Giacoletto (1989); parents, Stanley and Rose (Subka) Mateski; three brothers, Stanley (Esther) Mateski, Joseph (Florence) Mateski and Clarence (Mary) Mateski; two sisters, Josephine (Charles) McCauley and Bernadine Mateski.
Surviving are her son, Richard J. Giacoletto of Joliet and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for Helen F. Giacoletto will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rds., Joliet. from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For additional information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019