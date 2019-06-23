The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
Plainfield, IL
Helen F. Ozbolt


Helen F. Ozbolt Obituary
Helen F. Ozbolt

Helen F. Ozbolt, nee Cankar, age 91, of Joliet and formerly of Plainfield, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with her loving family by her side.

Born October 9, 1927 in Joliet, she was the daughter of John and Mary (nee Kocjanic) Cankar.

Surviving are her four children, Jay (Holly) Ozbolt, Arnie (Linda) Ozbolt, Geri (Ed) Condon, and Janet (Bill) Chamberlin; eight grandchildren, Jayne Alessio, Jason (Sheena) Ozbolt, Allison (Steven) Foster, Andrea (Kevin) Jomant, Adriene (fianc Ryan Schumann) Dinoffria, Anthony (Clifton Jacobsen) Dinoffria, Meghan (Rob) Gerson, and Kiel (Shannon) Chamberlin; sixteen great-grandchildren, Isabella Alessio, Mia Alessio, Austin Ozbolt, Caleb Ozbolt, Landon Ozbolt, Mallory Ozbolt, Liam Foster, Luke Jomant, Logan Jomant, Jordan Dinoffria, Zach Schumann, Jacob Gerson, Alexa Gerson, Lily Chamberlin, Maelee Chamberlin, and Reese Chamberlin; her sister, Nancy (Dan) Ursitti; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Yanes "John" Ozbolt (March 21, 2011); her parents; brothers, John and Frank; and sister, Mary.

Helen farmed alongside her husband and family for many years and was an amazing cook and baker who was well known for her delicious potica. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling and playing bingo with family and friends. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church.

Helen's family would like to thank the staff of Willow Falls; nursing, social services and palliative care staff at St. Joseph Medical Center; and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their kindness and compassion.

Funeral Services for Helen F. Ozbolt will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 NOON. Interment will be private.

Visitation will be held Wednesday morning, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 23, 2019
