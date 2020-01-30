|
|
Helen J. Zlogar
Helen J. Zlogar (nee Laoutides), age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Survived by her loving son Joseph (Peggy) Zlogar of Naperville, IL; dear grandmother of Zachary (Monica), Marisa (fianc David Ross) and Elisabeth (Nick George); cherished great-grandmother of Zoe Grace. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph V. Zlogar; parents: George and Irene (nee Policandriotes) Laoutides; five sisters: Evangeline Policandriotes, Madeline Gryparis, Margaret Vrakas, Mary Filides and Ann Demetralis, and three brothers: Peter Laoutides, John Policandriotes and Steve Policandriotes.
Helen was born in Joliet and was employed for many years as a culinarian at Joliet Catholic and Joliet West High Schools. She was later employed by the Deaton Kennedy Company.
Helen was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and faithful friend. Upon meeting her she would charm you with her contagious personality - full of life. Her great cooking and rich culture brought festivity, togetherness and celebration. A beautiful caring soul, full of love, kindness, compassion and faith in God. Eternal be your memory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet would be appreciated.
A private memorial service and interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020