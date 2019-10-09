|
|
Helen L. Brown
Born: February 27, 1924; in Olean, MO
Died: October 3, 2019; in Plainfield, IL
Helen L. Brown (nee McMillin), age 95, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 at her Plainfield home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 27, 1924 in Olean, MO.
Helen is survived by her daughter Charlotte (Randy) Machacek; granddaughters Tricia (Andy) Hall, Lisa (Kevin) McTigue, and Charlotte (Kent) Wegrzyn; great grandchildren Jack, Sydney, Hayden, Grace, Finn, Jade, and Griffin; son-in-law Dale (Jan) Haase.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years Charles H. A. Brown originally from Deerfield, MO; daughter Camille Haase, who passed away in 2006; parents Clinton E. McMillin and Julia Ann Blackburn McMillin, both of Olean, MO; brother Clinton E. McMillin, Jr., who passed away in 1993.
Helen lived in Pasadena, CA as a young teen with her mom and aunts, as her father passed away when she was only eleven. While there, she enjoyed going to the USO to dance with the military men home on leave. After her marriage to Charles, they resided in Willowbrook, IL where she stayed until moving in with her daughter in Plainfield in 2008. Helen was a housewife with a knack for sewing everything from underwear to wedding gowns and coats. She enjoyed cross-stitch, playing gin rummy, rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals, and being an excellent cook. She will be remembered as being a very loving person with a big smile for her friends and family. She will be deeply missed.
Family and friends to gather Saturday, October 12 for 10:00 AM Memorial Visitation until time of Memorial Service 11:00 AM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 15219 S. Joliet Rd. Plainfield, IL 60544. Inurnment will take place at a future date in Orlean, MO. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Helen's memory, donations to Olean Cemetery C/O Joan Newton 138 Hwy FF Eldon, MO 60526 would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815)436-9221.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 9, 2019