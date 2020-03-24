|
Helen M. Cutler
Born: July 20, 1913
Died: March 17, 2020
Helen M. Cutler, nee Brereton, age 106, late of Elwood, passed peacefully at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Helen was born on July 20, 1913 to Leroy Brereton and Carrie Noel Brereton.
She is survived by one niece Joanne (Charles - deceased) Rachke, and one nephew James (Mary) Edson, three great nieces; Lynn (Ted) Falasca, Caryn (John Michael) McGarity and Cindy (Mark) Anderson, two great nephews, Charles (Jill) Rachke and Jimmy (Merritt) Edson, five great-great nieces, Rebecca and Amanda Rachke, Carrie Falasca, and Emma and Olivia Edson, two great-great nephews, Drew Anderson and Matthew Rachke, one step grandson Mark (Cindy) Schultz and one step great granddaughter Suzanne Schultz, and cousin Lois Lewis. Preceded in death by her parents, one sister Evelyn Edson, 1st husband Charles Lockner and her 2nd husband Clarence Cutler. She attended Brown School in Jackson Township for 8 years and graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1931. She married Charles Lockner on June 26, 1936 in the garden of the family home. They built their home in 1940 where she has lived up until moving into the nursing home just recently. She was employed at the Gerlack-Barklow Calender Factory and later with the Will County Farm Bureau. After Charles died she married Clarence Cutler. She has traveled as far north as Alaska and as far south as the Florida Keys and a side trip to Havana Cuba. In fact while she was there Fidel Castro was fighting up in the hills before taking over the country. She has visited the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone Park, Pikes Peak and Death Valley. She as been East to Niagara Falls, up to the upper peninsula of Michigan into Canada. Helen and Clarence wintered in Venice Florida for over 30 years.
She has seen many changes in our world during her lifetime. She was too young to remember WW I, but remembered the Great Depression, WWII in great detail. She witnessed the birth of our electronic world. She lived through the era of the party-line wooden phone on the wall, rotary phones, portable phones and the cell phone that she most recently carried in her purse. She observed the evolution of transportation, from horse-drawn carriage to Jet airplanes. Her life's Journey was truly mind boggling.
She was a member of the Elwood Community Church, Elwood / Jackson History Club, Joliet Area Historical Museum, Will County Audubon and Will County Farm Bureau Primetimers. Helen has enjoyed her family and friends being around her, her whole life. She has baby-sat two generations of nieces and nephews along with many of their dogs. Her family wants to express special thanks to her caregivers Anney, Elena, Carmen and Susan. A Service of Remembrance for Helen Cutler will be held at a later date at the Elwood Community Church. Memorials in Helens name to the Elwood Community Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be most appreciated. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com#dfh.com
