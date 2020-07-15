1/1
Helen M. Cutler
1913 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Cutler

Born: July 20, 1913

Died: March 17, 2020

Helen M. Cutler, nee Brereton, age 106, late of Elwood, passed peacefully at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Helen was born on July 20, 1913 to Leroy Brereton and Carrie Noel Brereton.

She is survived by nieces Joanne (Charles - deceased) Rachke, and Sharon Emsweller, nephew James (Mary) Edson, great nieces; Lynn (Ted) Falasca, Caryn (John Michael) McGarity, Cindy (Mark) Anderson and Pam (Bruce) Lattina, great nephews, Charles (Jill) Rachke and Jimmy (Merritt) Edson, great nieces, Rebecca and Amanda Rachke, Carrie Falasca, and Emma and Olivia Edson, great-great nephews, Drew Anderson and Matthew Rachke, step grandson Mark (Cindy) Schultz, step great granddaughter Suzanne Schultz, and cousin Lois Lewis.

Preceded in death by her parents, sister Evelyn (Joseph-deceased) Edson, 1st husband Charles Lockner, 2nd husband Clarence Cutler and many other relatives.

Funeral service for Helen Cutler will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. A visitation will be the same day from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place immediately following funeral service at Brown Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Memorials in Helens name to the Elwood Community Church, 101 S. Chicago St., Elwood, IL 60421, Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or Brown Cemetery would be most appreciated. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved