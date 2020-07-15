Helen M. Cutler
Born: July 20, 1913
Died: March 17, 2020
Helen M. Cutler, nee Brereton, age 106, late of Elwood, passed peacefully at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Helen was born on July 20, 1913 to Leroy Brereton and Carrie Noel Brereton.
She is survived by nieces Joanne (Charles - deceased) Rachke, and Sharon Emsweller, nephew James (Mary) Edson, great nieces; Lynn (Ted) Falasca, Caryn (John Michael) McGarity, Cindy (Mark) Anderson and Pam (Bruce) Lattina, great nephews, Charles (Jill) Rachke and Jimmy (Merritt) Edson, great nieces, Rebecca and Amanda Rachke, Carrie Falasca, and Emma and Olivia Edson, great-great nephews, Drew Anderson and Matthew Rachke, step grandson Mark (Cindy) Schultz, step great granddaughter Suzanne Schultz, and cousin Lois Lewis.
Preceded in death by her parents, sister Evelyn (Joseph-deceased) Edson, 1st husband Charles Lockner, 2nd husband Clarence Cutler and many other relatives.
Funeral service for Helen Cutler will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. A visitation will be the same day from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place immediately following funeral service at Brown Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Memorials in Helens name to the Elwood Community Church, 101 S. Chicago St., Elwood, IL 60421, Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or Brown Cemetery would be most appreciated. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com