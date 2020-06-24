Helen M. Heil
Helen M. Heil, age 84 of Romeoville, Il passed away Monday June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of John F. Heil; loving mother of Diane (Carl) Heil, John (Lisa) Heil, Stephen (Summer) Heil and the late Charles (Barb) Heil; devoted grandmother of Jennifer (Alex), Stephanie (Daniel), Allison, Madeleine and Cameron and great-grandmother of Nico, Marcos, Breanna, Ciara and Mariah; fond sister of Paula (Don) Powers and the late Catherine (late Raymond) Maher, the late Leonard (late Lorene) Aydt and the late Robert (late Betty) Aydt; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass Saturday June 27, 2020 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL. Inurnment Resurrection Mausoleum, Romeoville, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 24, 2020.