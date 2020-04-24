|
Helen M. Sullivan
Helen M. "Babe" Sullivan (nee Mussario), age 87, of Joliet, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She is remembered by everyone who knew her as a kind, loving, generous woman who had the gift of making all she knew feel like family. Helen was and will remain the light in her family members' lives and in those of countless others.
Born in Joliet to Dominic and Helen (nee Nurczyk) Mussario, she is a lifelong resident and a graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1950.
Surviving her are her husband, Micheal Sullivan of Joliet; four daughters, Deb (the late Tom) Gill of Joliet, Kathy Henderson of Joliet, Patty (Jerry) Jensen of New Lenox, and Kelly Eaker (Doug Bruyn) of Morris; five grandchildren, Sarah (Tony) Catt, Melissa Jensen, Zak Henderson, Maeghan Eaker, and Andrew Eaker; one great-granddaughter, Sylvia Catt; stepchildren, Tim Sullivan, Jim (Cindi) Sullivan, and Bridget (Mark) Green; step-grandchildren, Josh (Amanda) Vanderhoff, Dawn Vanderhoff, Jami Vanderhoff, Alessiea Torres, Adrianna Torres, and Ken Korte; step-great-grandchildren, Lillian, Riley, Jaymes, Felix, Hattie, Logan, and Mikayla; her nephew, Mike Mussario; her sister-in-law, Beverly Mussario; and her brother-in-law, Dave D'Hooge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Dominic Mussario; and one sister, Judi D'Hooge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name to the Lincolnway Special Recreation Association's Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. Donations can be mailed to: LWSRA, 1900 Heather Glen Dr., New Lenox, IL, 60451, Attention: Melissa Jensen. Alternatively, you can go to http://lwsra.org/sullivan to make an online contribution.
As it was Helen's request, Cremation Rites have been accorded and interment will be in Elmhurst Cemetery at a later date. We will announce the date once it has been determined.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a memory of Helen.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020