Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Minooka United Methodist Church
205 West Church Street
Minooka, IL
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Minooka United Methodist Church
205 West Church Street
Minooka, IL
Helen Marie Herne

Helen Marie Herne Obituary
Helen Marie Herne

Helen Marie Herne (nee Rusch), age 88, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Helen is survived by her children, Susan (Frank) Simek, Bryan (Laura) Herne and James Herne; grandchildren, Sarah (Bleu) Bettencourt and Daniel Simek, John, Griffin, Natalie and Emily Herne, Zack and Connor Herne; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Charlotte and Emmeline Bettencourt; and brother, Donald (Patricia) Rusch.

Preceded in death by her husband, John "Chet" Herne (2004).

Helen was an excellent ballet dancer in her youth. She was the Property Manager of numerous locations throughout Chicago and the Western Suburbs. Helen greatly enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, camping, cooking, reading, bible study and most importantly spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per Helen"s wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Family will receive relatives and friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service, 11:00 a.m. at Minooka United Methodist Church, 205 West Church Street in Minooka.

Helen will be laid to rest with her husband, John at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2019
