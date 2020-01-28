|
Helen Marie Ordman
Helen Marie Ordman, age 92, formerly of Lemont, Homer Glen and Oak Park, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living, Chicago, with her loving family by her side.
Born April 4, 1927 in rural LaSalle County, IL, she was the daughter of William and Carrie (Jones) Koetz, and was a graduate of Streator High School. She moved to Joliet to pursue her education as a registered nurse and received her degree from the College of St. Francis.
She was a lifelong member of the Joliet Jewish Congregation and Hadassah, and was a champion of animal rights and their humane treatment. She instilled her love of animals and her kindness and compassion for all living things in her children and grandchildren.
Helen was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Her six children were the light of her life as were her two precious grandchildren. She loved the time she was able to spend with them. She was proud of her home and was meticulous in the care of her house and grounds. She had a vast knowledge of nature, birds, trees and wild flowers; interests that were cultivated during her youth being raised on the family farm, and of which she remained immensely proud throughout her lifetime. She also enjoyed collecting plates, art, antiques and decorative bottles, and maintained a keen interest in medicine throughout her adult life.
Helen will be remembered for her strong voice which reflected her strong will, her beautiful smile that could light up a room, her wonderful sense of humor, and her infectious curiosity about life.
Surviving are her children, Jay Ordman of San Francisco, CA, Ava Ordman of Lansing, MI, Lana (Wayne Fetman) Ordman of Chicago, Paula Ordman of Chicago, and Jackie (Gregory) Russo of Oak Park, IL; two grandchildren, Michael and Sara Russo; one sister, Betty (the late Gene) Campbell of Manville; one brother, David (Donna) Koetz of Lockport; a brother-in-law, Abraham "Red" (the late Adeline) Ordman of Munster, IN; a sister-in-law, Muriel (the late Dale) Koetz; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Ordman (1983); one son, Mark Ordman (2006); her parents; and her siblings, Dorothy (Ralph) Schobert, Gerald (Wyllene) Koetz, and Dale Koetz.
Funeral services for Helen Ordman will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet, where all relatives and friends are invited to gather at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Joliet Jewish Congregation, 250 N. Midland Avenue, Joliet, IL 60435 or the Hinsdale Humane Society, 21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL 60521 would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
