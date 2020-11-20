Helen R. Castleberry
Helen R. Castleberry, age 87, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Survived by her children, Terri (Scott) Robinson, Daniel, Kenneth, David (Robin) Castleberry, Roxanne Graf, Roger (Maria) and Brian (Ginny) Castleberry; her brothers, Donald and Richard Malnar both of Florida; her sister and brother-in-law, Dillard (Mac) Castleberry and Bobbie Miller, both of Tennessee; her aunts, Elenore and Judy Mistakevich and beloved lifelong friend, Connie Gutierrez Hamilton. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Castleberry (1979); her son, Bernard C. Castleberry (2017); her parents, Charles (Anna) Hakis and her grandparents, Peter (Pauline) Mistakevich. Also, several aunts, uncles and in-laws.
Helen was born and raised in the Joliet area. Throughout her life she worked at various jobs while raising her 8 children. During the years she enjoyed cooking, especially with her lifelong friend Victoria Gonzalez. Together, they cooked up some of the best Tamales in town which they would sell for a little extra cash. With Victoria's help she mastered the art of homemade tortillas, hot sauce and the best Menudo soup around. Helen and Victoria's friendship spanned over 40 years and are now reunited to talk about the "good times." You could always count on a pot of Chicken Soup or Chicken N Dumplings if you stopped over for a Sunday visit. Another childhood lifelong friend that Helen loved and spoke about often was Connie Gutierrez Hamilton. Connie's dedication over the years to prayers, calls, cards and flowers were truly appreciated by Helen and her family. Helen was close with special Aunt Eleanor Mistakevich and looked forward to their many phone calls to "just talk" and always spoke of how Aunt Eleanor "always treated her good." After her husband's death Helen learned to drive. Her children liked to think of her as "driver challenged." No matter how many dings, scratches or dents she had on her car she always insisted that she "didn't do it." One of her sons even threatened to tie railroad ties around her car to prevent any more dents but she didn't need them as she "didn't do it." Learning to drive enabled her to enjoy her later years by visiting friends, family, flea markets and on the weekends going dancing at the local dance clubs. She was also able to travel with her family and see some of her favorite spots, Graceland, Washington D.C. and the ocean. She loved attending the big family gatherings with Thanksgiving 2019 being her last. She fiercely protective of her children and she will surely be missed by all who knew this strong willed but caring mom and friend.
Funeral services for Helen will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com