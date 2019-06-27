Helen E. Royster



Born: April 15, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, IL



Died: June 23, 2019, in Morris, IL



Helen E. Royster, 92, of Morris, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab in Morris. She was born April 15, 1927 in Mt. Pleasant, IL, the daughter of the late John and Lula (Foster) Jones.



One of nine children, Helen lived in Goreville IL most of her childhood. She married John "Jack" Royster, Jr. on September 19, 1947. He preceded her in death on August 8, 1975. Helen and Jack lived most of their married lives in Manhattan, IL.



Helen was employed with Mobil Chemical in Frankfort, IL for over 15 years, retiring from there. She loved being a Girl Scout troop leader for many years and enjoyed her time as a Lunch Time Monitor at Anna McDonald School in Manhattan.



She enjoyed cooking, going to garage sales, especially with family members, gardening, canning, sewing and quilting. Her deepest love was being with and enjoying family. She was the hostess to many family reunions. Helen was a past President and member since 1945 of the Manhattan American Legion Auxiliary Post 935, a member of the Manhattan Eastern Will County Senior Services, and a member of the Mazon Baptist Church.



Helen is the cherished mother to son, Allen (Joanna) Royster of Mazon and daughter, Linda (David) Rosenberg of Godley; proud Grammy to John Royster, Faith Royster, Michelle (Imad) Charles, Colette (Alix) Klemm, Doug Royster, Traci, Christina (Sam), Katie, Pete, Heather (Kraig) and Shane. Helen adored her great-grandchildren: Shawn, Brie, Allie, Dolton, Justis, Noah, Katelyn, Jessica, Anthony, Brody, Anthony, Melissa, Mia, Kanon, Gregory and Greyson. She leaves behind a special friend, Marcella Mullencamp. She is also survived by many other loving family and friends.



Preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Royster, Jr. (1975); her parents; two children, Johnnie Dallas and Helen Elizabeth; 7 brothers, and 1 sister.



Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Mazon Baptist Church at 708 N. 7th Street in Mazon. A Celebration of Helen's Life will follow at 12 p.m. at the church, officiated by Pastor Andrew Wzorek. Burial will be in Chapman Cemetery in Tunnel Hill, IL at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019.



Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Mazon Baptist Church.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in The Herald-News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary