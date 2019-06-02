Helen V. Baxa



Born: January 29, 1917; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 29, 2019; in Lakeway, TX



Helen V. Baxa (nee Igyarto), age 102, briefly of Lakeway, TX, formerly of Lockport and a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Brookdale Lakeway Skilled Nursing in Lakeway, TX. She was born January 29, 1917 in Chicago, IL.



Beloved wife of the late Carl Baxa, whom she married December 12, 1936 and who preceded her in death September 3, 1985, loving mother of Barbara (Jerry) Helmueller of Lakeway, TX, Ronald (Beverly) Baxa of Middleburg, FL, Charles (Barbie) Baxa of Sarasota, FL, Robert (Sherrie) Baxa of Plainfield, Kathryn Baxa of Dubuque, IA and Michael (Brenda) Baxa of Rockford, IL, cherished grandmother of 18, great-grandmother of 36, great-great grandmother of 2, devoted daughter of the late Imre and Regina Igyarto, dear sister of the late Rose (the late Frank) LaGesse and the late Ernest (the late Pat) Igyarto, and late daughter-in law Kathy Baxa, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt of many.



Helen was a longtime resident of Plainfield and member of Plainfield United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and bell choir. A loving homemaker, Helen also was a skilled seamstress who enjoyed music and spending time with family and good friends.



Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019, 3:00-8:00 P.M. at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road (Corner of Rts. 30 & 59), Plainfield.



Funeral services Tuesday, June 4, 10:30 A.M. at Plainfield United Methodist Church, 15114 S. Illinois St., Plainfield, IL 60544, (815) 436-9651.



Interment: Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Chicago Child Care Society (CCCS), Attn: Development Department, 5467 S University Ave., Chicago, IL 60615, (773) 643-0452, www.cccsociety.org/donate or Plainfield United Methodist Church, 15114 S. Illinois St., Plainfield, IL 60544, (815) 436-9651, http://plainfieldumc.com/



Published in The Herald-News on June 2, 2019