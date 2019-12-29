The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Herbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Vivian Herbert


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Vivian Herbert Obituary
Helen Vivian Herbert

Miss Helen Vivian Herbert, age 93, and a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

Born January 17, 1926 in Joliet, she was the daughter of Edward LeRoy and Henrietta (nee Bieth) Herbert. Her parents and one infant brother preceded her in death.

Vivian is survived by several cousins, and many dear neighbors and friends.

Vivian worked as a medical transcriptionist for over 35 years for St. Joseph Medical Center. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Visitation for Vivian Herbert will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet, where funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Masses in her name, or contributions to or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church would be appreciated.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -