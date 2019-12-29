|
Helen Vivian Herbert
Miss Helen Vivian Herbert, age 93, and a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.
Born January 17, 1926 in Joliet, she was the daughter of Edward LeRoy and Henrietta (nee Bieth) Herbert. Her parents and one infant brother preceded her in death.
Vivian is survived by several cousins, and many dear neighbors and friends.
Vivian worked as a medical transcriptionist for over 35 years for St. Joseph Medical Center. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
Visitation for Vivian Herbert will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet, where funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Masses in her name, or contributions to or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019