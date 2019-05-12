Helene M. Domrose



Helene M. Domrose (nee Mackus) passed away at the age of 78 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Senior Star in Romeoville, IL, surrounded by the love of her family. Helene was born on August 9, 1940, the daughter of Joseph Paul and Victoria Rita (nee Rimkus) Mackus. Born and raised in Chicago, IL, Helene was a graduate of Kelly High School. She retired from Chesebrough-Pond's USA after 25 years of dedicated service.



Helene was a devoted wife and loving mother who always put her family's needs before her own. She enjoyed hobbies such as word puzzles and book reading. She spent most of her time with family and close friends from work.



Helene is survived by her daughter, Karen Rae (Scot) Dol of Reedsburg, WI; son, Eric Allen (Wendy) Domrose of Plainfield, IL; grandchildren, Jessica (Josiah) Wilson, Kevin Mc Arthur, Travis Mc Arthur, Tierra Domrose, and Eric Domrose, Jr.; brother, Joseph Paul (Concha) Mackus; and niece, Paula (Kevin) Duda.



She is preceded by her loving husband of 52 years, Albert Joseph Domrose (2012); her parents; and her sister, Dorothy Elaine Mackus.



A Memorial Gathering for Helene M. Domrose will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. As it was her request, cremation rites have been accorded. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 12 to May 13, 2019