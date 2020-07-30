Helen Willis
Born: September 23, 1936; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 27, 2020; in Morris, IL
Age 83 of Coal City, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, July 27, 2020 at Morris Hospital.
Born September 23, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, Helen Marie was a daughter of Charles and Helen (Chaloupka) Svoboda. She was raised in Cicero until moving with her family to Braidwood at the age of five, and went on to graduate from Reed Custer High School with the Class of 1955. On September 3, 1955, Helen married Aaron Willis in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Braidwood, and together they made their home in Joliet before returning to Braidwood in 1971.One who had a passion for music, and was gifted with a beautiful soprano voice, Helen's greatest achievement was her family. She was a supportive wife, proud to have raised her children well, and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Valerie Willis-Carter of Coal City, Nadine (Robert) Hutchinson of Wheaton, Sheila Willis (fiancé - Adam May) of Rockton, Illinois, Sara (Joe) Wesner of Orland Park, Melanie (Dan) Bell of Naperville and Aaron Willis of Wilmington; grandchildren: Arin Carter-Richards, Danny Jr. (Amanda) Carter, Robert (Elizabeth) Hutchinson, Anne (Logan) Bush, Madeline Hutchinson, Clare (Evan) Burnside, Ezekiel May, Sarah Sirovy, Nicholas Sirovy, Jonathon Wesner, Alex Wesner, Ethan Bell, Aidan Bell and Andrew Willis; one great grandson, Allan Richards; her sister-in-law, Margaret (Patrick) Weber of Scio, Oregon and several nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friends, Kaye and Bernie Warriner.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Aaron in 2018 and sister, Roseann Watson-Novy.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service 1:00 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City. Face masks requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for both the visitation and service.
Burial will follow in Bohemian National Cemetery of Braidwood and Helen's grandchildren will act as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book, upload photographs and share Helen's memorial page online through social media by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/obituary/Helen-Willis
