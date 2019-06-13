|
|
Henry Bennett
Henry Bennett was born February 20, 1930 in Peck, LA to Levi Bennett and Elizabeth Bennett. He departed from this life on May 31, 2019.
He was united in marriage to Ophelia January on December 25, 1949. He moved to Joliet in 1954. Henry was a faithful Deacon under the leaderships of Rev. Dr. Isaac Singleton and Rev. Dr. David G. Latimore at Mt. Zion.
Henry retired from Hunter Foundry after 27 years.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ophelia Bennett, parents, Levi (Lula) and Elizabeth Bennett; 12 sisters; 12 brothers, and godson, Eurlee George.
Survived by, daughter, Marylu (Bennie) Shields, Seattle WA, granddaughter, Tambitha (Cedric) Smith; brothers, Rev. Perry Bennett, James Bennett, Joe Bennett and David Bennett; sisters, Esther Credit and Arnita Smith, three great-grandchildren, beloved companion, Hattie Ceasar.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL, Pastor Jonathan T. Mills, Pastor of Worship. Home-going service at 10:00 a.m., Pastor Victor Roland, Eulogist. Interment following at Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on June 13, 2019