Henry "Jack"



Bratcher, D.D.S.



Henry "Jack" Bratcher, D.D.S., age 68, a longtime Joliet orthodontist, passed away at home Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Jack was born October 31, 1950 to Maedell (nee Barret) and the late Oscar Bratcher in Bloomington, IL, he was raised in Heyworth, IL, and was a graduate of Heyworth High School. He received a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University, continued his education in Chicago earning a Doctorate in Dentistry and Orthodontics and was a proud United States Army Veteran.



Jack is survived by his wife, Carol (nee Cohil) Bratcher; mother, Maedell Bratcher; two sisters, Cathy Crow and Jo Sherrill; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Bratcher; two brothers, Steve and Jim Bratcher; brother-in-law, Kenneth Crow; and his niece, Kelly Darnell.



Dr. Bratcher will be sorely missed by his wife and family along with many of his patients who he thought of as family. He truly enjoyed being outdoors whether it was spending time with his wife at their condo in Florida, visiting the farm, appreciating vintage automobiles at car shows or just simply mowing the lawn. He seemed to have a sense of peace about him while enjoying these simple pleasures.



Visitation for Dr. Henry "Jack" Bratcher will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the would be appreciated.



