Deacon Henry C. Travis
Henry C. Travis

Born: January 6, 1929

Died: November 22, 2020

Henry Curtis Travis was the second eldest out of ten children born to Curtis and Rose (Myers) Travis in Hattiesburg, MS on January 6, 1929. He was raised in the Sheeplo and Indian Springs Communities of MS.

Henry served our country from January 1951 to January 1957 as a Corporal in the United States Army.  While serving in active duty, he was deployed to the Korean War, where he fought valiantly and was awarded a Purple Heart.

Henry retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company after 28 years.  He served on the Executive Board of IAM 851, Dellwood Foundation, Will County Board District # 8 and as Precinct #24 Committeeman.   A pillar in the Fairmont Community of Lockport, IL he was granted the distinguished honor of having the current gymnasium of Fairmont Elementary School named after him following 37 years of serving as a Fairmont School Board Member with 22 of those years as the School Board President.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years; Esther Lee Travis; parents Curtis and Rose Travis; 4 brothers, Paul Travis, Odis Travis, Clark D Travis and William E Travis and three sisters, Mary Carter, Loraine Edwards and Betty Hall. He departed this life and entered into his Master's Joy on Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Henry leaves those who will celebrate the memory of his life and carry on his legacy to include his three beloved children; Brad L Travis (Joliet, IL) Marvin C (Henrietta) Travis (Petal, MS) and Kawonna L Travis (Joliet, IL);  seven grandchildren, Brad C Travis, Shawn Travis, Brian Travis, Brandon Travis, Stacia (James) Tate,  Dorey (Maurice) Fields and Karrington Dougherty; 14 great-grandchildren; Jalen, Dejah, Jayda,  Jordan, Isaiah, Makayla, Bryan Lee, Alana, Stellina, Bryan Jeremiah, Devin, Aiden Travis, Mia Reid and Micah Fields and Olivia Tate; two great-great grandchildren; Bryson and Elijah; two brothers; Charles (Della) Travis and Joe L (Joyce) Travis; two special nephews, John F Travis and Keith A (Jeannie)Hall god-daughters; Birdie Wright and Sarah McLaurin and host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1503 Arthur Avenue Joliet, IL.  Service at 6:00 PM. Interment will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd. 

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
