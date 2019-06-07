Henry Lee Brookins



Born: June 29, 1931



Died: June 5, 2019



Henry Lee Brookins was born on June 29, 1931 in Meridian, MS to the late Sam and Addie (Jack) Brookins. He was the twelfth of fourteen children and tenth of ten sons of his father who outlived three wives. His mother was the third wife and gave birth to the last eight children composed of four boys and four girls. Nurtured by a Christian family, he accepted Christ at an early age.



In high school Henry took classes and became proficient in the field of electronics and represented his state at a Savannah State College program in the segregated south. Later, he was drafted into the army where he served in the Korean War in the signal corp. After serving his country, he completed his high school education and moved to Joliet, IL seeking employment and was hired at Caterpillar where he worked for ten years.



In Joliet Henry met Irma Wesley from Memphis, TN who was visiting family friends. They married on July 1, 1957. While at Caterpillar, he began repairing televisions and radios as a side business and eventually left Caterpillar to start Brookins TV & Radio, a television and radio repair shop, which he owned and operated until his retirement. For many years he repaired audio and video equipment for Joliet Grade School District 86.



Henry enjoyed playing baseball in his youth and played semi-pro baseball for the Meridian Cubs. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, reading his Bible, and, most of all, visiting and calling his many relatives and friends. He was a devoted member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for 61 years where he served as a trustee as well as in the audio/video ministry for many years.



Henry passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Andre, as well as eight brothers; Sherman, John, Richard, Howard, Sherrod, Bill, Sam Jr and Nathaniel; and two sisters; Johnnie Trotter and Addie Reatha Logan.



Henry leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Irma; his son, Kevin (Melonese); his grandchildren Courtney and Kyle (Clarissa); his great-grandchildren, Iyanna, Camara, Kyler, Caeden and Kaylee; his brother, Lamar; two sisters, Margaret Pickett and Rosetta Flowers; two brother-in-laws, John Ed Wesley and Robert Wesley; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitations will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM and Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 1710 Carey Street, Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Wendell Martin, officiating. Interment will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery



Minor-Morris Funeral Home



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary