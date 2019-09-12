|
Henry Nellett
Born: March 23, 1938; in Bay City, MI
Died: September 9, 2019; in Marseilles, IL
Henry Nellett, 81, of Marseilles, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Aperion Care in Marseilles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 16 at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca, IL with Father Ghislain Inai officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., with the Rosary said at 5 p.m., Sunday at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Nichol Cemetery in Marseilles.
Henry was born March 23, 1938, in Bay City, MI to Chester and Mable (Badour) Nellett. He grew up on a farm in Au Gres, MI. He graduated from St. Joseph Grade School (1951) and St. Joseph High School (1955) in Bay City, MI, where he played varsity football all four years. He earned a B.S. from Governors State University in University Park, IL. He also took courses at Bay City Junior College, Thornton Junior College, Fenger Junior College, Joliet Junior College, and IVCC.
Henry dabbled in oil painting and gardening. He loved nature, choosing to get a B.S. in Environmental Sciences as his education, and always planted his potato crop on Good Friday. He was an archer and hunted with bow & arrow and shotgun. His family had a good supply of venison for many years. He loved tractors and doing mechanical repairs. He participated in the Starved Rock Civil War Round Table (SRCWRT). In the last ten years, he did extensive genealogies of his family and his wife's maternal lineage.
Henry was a very giving man who loved children. He taught archery to the Cub Scouts at the Cub Scout day camp for several years in Ottawa and was a Girl Scout leader for five years prior to moving to the Ottawa area. He was a substitute teacher for Ottawa Elementary Schools for several years after retiring. He taught CCD classes including Confirmation classes at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marseilles, IL for more than ten years.
His faith was extremely important to him as evidenced by his active participation in his parishes. Henry was a current member of St. Patrick's Church in Seneca, where he was a Sacristan for daily Mass and an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist and previously at St. Columba Catholic Church in Ottawa, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka, and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marseilles. He served on the parish councils of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marseilles. He sat for six years on the Diocesan Pastoral Council for the Dioceses of Joliet, IL. He was a charter member of Our Lady of Knock Chapter of the Knights of Columbus in Minooka, maintaining membership until his death, a member of the Father Marquette Council #1775 K of C Council, Utica, IL and a 4th degree Knight with the Joliet Council for many years.
Henry retired from Sherwin Williams Paint Company (S-W) with 35 years of service and the Knights of Columbus as a Field Agent. During his years at S-W, he also worked at numerous part-time jobs (baker, butcher, Gulf Oil dealer, and others) to support his family.
Henry married Gaile Hausaman Machiorletti at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka. He is survived by his wife, Gaile; his children, Annette (Greg) Moore of Napa, CA, Linda Nellett of Napa, CA, Anne (David) Barsi of Seneca, James Machiorletti of Antioch, CA, Sarah (Ernie) Manz of Marseilles, Susan (Tony) Roberts of Ottawa, and Julie (Richard) Bales of Blackstone; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his godchildren, Jennifer Kathryn Lyle, Randy Richard Lyle, and Cathy Nellett Webster; a sister, Sr. Julia Nellett of MI; a brother-in-law, Wayne Hausaman of IN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mable Nellett; his in-laws, Edwin and Mabel (Higgins) Hausaman; a sister, Sr. Dominica Nellett; a brother, Chester Nellett; and brothers-in-law, Edwin Jr., James J., John W., Gerald F., and David Hausaman, Sr.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Davis, Randy Richard Lyle, Ernie Manz, Greg Moore, Eli Roberts, Joe Roberts, Nate Roberts, and Tony Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the .
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 12, 2019