Henry Williams, Jr.
Born: October 5, 1948
Died: June 13, 2020
Mr. Henry Williams, Jr., age 71, of Buford, GA, affectionately known to his family and friends as "Scubie", made his transition on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born in New Orleans, LA, the son of the late Henry Williams, Sr. and Estelle Smith on Oct 5, 1948.
Scubie moved to the Joliet/Lockport, IL area in 1963 where he lived with his aunt and uncle, Mr. Robert and Mrs. Gladys Mayberry. He attended Mt. Moriah MB Church under the direction of Rev. James McNear and later became the Lead Guitarist at Mt. Ebal MB Church under the leadership of Rev. Cornelius Ervins.
Scubie attended Joliet Central H. S. and graduated in June 1968. He joined the U.S. Army and served from 1974-1978 as a Medic. He began his career at the IYC-Joliet Juvenile Correctional Center as a Youth Supervisor and served 31 years until retirement in 2002. Scubie then begun a second career at Silver Cross hospital as a Security Officer and he served in that position for 11 yrs. Scubie met the love of his life and best friend, DeLoris Staley while both were employed at IYC. After dating for 13 years, they entered into matrimony on August 6, 1994. He and his wife, DeLoris relocated to Buford, GA in Aug 2017, where they joined Poplar Hill Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Avery Headd until the day of his homegoing. Scubie had a lifelong love of music. He played Lead Guitar in numerous bands in the Joliet area and while in the Army, he played in and around the state of North Carolina.
Preceded in death by: parents, Henry Williams, Sr., Estelle Smith, his uncle and aunt, Robert and Gladys Mayberry, special niece, Kambrii Williams and nephew, LeSean Williams.
Mourning this homegoing is his wife of 26 years, his most dedicated advocate, DeLoris,; one daughter, Nikki Seabron, US Navy Retired, Virginia Beach, VA; two sons, Habib (Sarah Webster) Williams of Bear, DE, and Ankoma Williams; one brother, Charles Smith and three sisters, Evelyn Williams and Annie Ruth Smith, New Orleans, LA and Wanda Gayle Smith of Meadeville, MS. Four stepdaughters, Kelley and Crystal Shorts of Lawrenceville, GA, Leslie McClam of Woodbridge, VA and Stefanie (Derrrick) Morris of Duluth, GA. Grandchildren included Devon Sherrad, Esiah Williams, Alayna Webster, Olivia Webster, Cadence Webster, Alexus McClam, Christian Morris and a special granddaughter, Jazmin Shorts and one great grandson, Levi Mountain; numerous nephews and nieces, in-laws (Cody and Charmaine Tate, Larry and Lois Tate and Diane Patrick) and friends; and a very special brother-in-law David Patrick. As the patriarch of his family, his infectious laugh, endearing smile, and cool "walk" will forever be missed.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Gwinnett Chapel of Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home. 914 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. (770) 338-5558. www.levettfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.alz.org.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 17, 2020.