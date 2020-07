Herbert ColemanBorn: December 21, 1946Died: July 6, 2020Herbert Coleman was born December 21, 1946. He passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.He was a devoted husband and father who loved the Lord and his family dearly. He is survived by his wife, Maxine Sawyer-Coleman, sons, Herbert Trevelle Coleman, Jason Coleman and Torrance Sawyer; daughters, Diedre Coleman and Natasha Lawson.Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at Lively Hope C.O.G.I.C., 308 N. Midland Ave., Joliet, IL. Service at 1:00 pm, Pastor Frank Edmon, Jr., officiating.Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283