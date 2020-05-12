HERBERT JAMES WRATH, Jr.
Born: August 25, 1927; in Milwaukee, WI
Died: May 10, 2020; in Plainfield, IL
Herbert James "Jim" Wrath, Jr., age 92 of Plainfield, IL passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Harbor Chase of Plainfield. He was born August 25, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI to his loving late parents, Herbert James "Bert" Wrath & Elsie Pabst Wrath. Cherished husband of 68 years to Eleanor Wrath nee Johnson, wedded on, September 21, 1951. Beloved father of Christine (Keith) Markwell and David (Joan) Wrath. Adored grandfather of Sarah (Bryan) Wernli, Leah (Jason) Joerling, Susan (Tessa Jerz ) Markwell, Matthew Markwell, Michael (Rachel) Markwell and great grandfather of Tyler and Elena Wernli, and Anna Joerling. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brothers Donald Pabst, Paul and Richard Wrath.
Jim graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee, WI in 1945, received his bachelor's degree from Carthage College in Carthage, IL in 1951. He eventually received Master's Degrees from the University of Chicago and from the National College of Education. He served briefly in the United States Navy at end of World War II and joined the United States Army in 1950 during Korean War.
Jim had a long career in education in Will County that included teaching positions in Mokena, Beecher and Lincoln-Way High School. He served as school administrator for Arbury Hills School District (superintendent), Will Country Schools (assistant superintendent), Plainfield Schools (principal), Southern Will Country Special Education Co-op (director) and retired in 1988.
Jim was a member and past president of Joliet Kiwanis, Plainfield Lions Club, Joliet Elks Club, Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13 (50 year member and past commander), and also the Plainfield Historical Society. He also served as Plainfield Township Supervisor. He received the Carthage College Distinguished Alumni Award in 1997 and was also a longtime active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Joliet. Jim and Eleanor enjoyed spending summers at their Silver Lake home in Laona, WI.
Memorial contributions to Plainfield Historical Society, 23836 West Main Street, Plainfield, IL 60544.
Special thank you to the staff and administration at Harbor Chase Assisted Living in Plainfield, IL.
Visitation and funeral service are private due to the current health crisis. Interment will be at Plainfield Township Cemetery. A future memorial service is being planned. Arrangements entrusted to Overman-Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2020.