Herman Babe Ruth
Herman Babe Ruth, age 78, of Lockport, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with his family by his side.
Born September 20, 1941 in Joliet, he was the son of Fred and Edna (Platt) Ruth. He worked as a mechanic for a number of years, and later was a tool and die maker for Simon Box Company for over 50 years.
Herman was a talented artist, wood craftsman, and model builder who loved his pets and led a simple and private life. Many people will remember him for his love of riding his mountain bike, his favorite mode of transportation. He will also be remembered as "Preacher Man" in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
Surviving are his children, Randal (Laura) Ruth of Shorewood, and Rhonda (fianc Anthony Spoko) Martinez of Joliet; six grandchildren, Alicia, Samantha and Hunter Ruth, Dominique (Benjamin Graycen) Martinez, Nichole (Greg) Shepperd, and Justin Martinez; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Graycen, Jr. and Madison Shepperd; two brothers, Robert Ruth and Kenneth Ruth; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers, Frank, John, Kenneth and Richard.
A Memorial Gathering for Herman Ruth will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 to7:30 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet, where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be private.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 10, 2019