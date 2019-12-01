|
|
Herman John Juhant
Herman John Juhant, age 92, a resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019. Herm was born on April 4, 1927 in Rockdale, IL to Joseph and Anna (Oberstar). He proudly served in the United States Navy, where he received the American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign Medal, and Victory Medal. He married the love of his life, Bonnie (Zinser) on August 15, 1954.
Herm is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Bonnie Juhant; children, Brian (Ruth) Juhant of Coal City, IL , Kevin (Rebecca) Juhant of Joliet, IL and Kimberly (William ) Gilliland of Des Plaines, IL; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one sister, Lillian Ceresa; and one brother, Robert Juhant.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, George Juhant and Joseph Juhant, Jr.
Funeral Services for Herman John Juhant were held privately by the family at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2019