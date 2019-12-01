The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Juhant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman John Juhant


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman John Juhant Obituary
Herman John Juhant

Herman John Juhant, age 92, a resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019. Herm was born on April 4, 1927 in Rockdale, IL to Joseph and Anna (Oberstar). He proudly served in the United States Navy, where he received the American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign Medal, and Victory Medal. He married the love of his life, Bonnie (Zinser) on August 15, 1954.

Herm is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Bonnie Juhant; children, Brian (Ruth) Juhant of Coal City, IL , Kevin (Rebecca) Juhant of Joliet, IL and Kimberly (William ) Gilliland of Des Plaines, IL; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one sister, Lillian Ceresa; and one brother, Robert Juhant.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, George Juhant and Joseph Juhant, Jr.

Funeral Services for Herman John Juhant were held privately by the family at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -