Herman Lee Bringle



Died: October 23, 2020; Joliet



Herman Lee Bringle, 88, passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice, Joliet, Illinois.



Survived by his loving wife, Joyce (née Cullen), son, Edward A. Bringle stepchildren Geni (Craig) Judd, John (Rebecca) Gagnon, Stephanie DeMattia, David (Sandi) Gagnon, nine grandchildren, Johnny, Crystal (Ronnie), Patrick, Jared (Carly), Danny, Aly (Mark), Kayla, Maddie and Nathan, one great-granddaughter, Odette, sisters, Agnes (John Lamar) and Elizabeth (Malcolm), brothers, Harold (Tasha) and J.D. (Nibia) and numerous nieces and nephews.



Herman loved cars and motorcycles! He loved making repairs and would always lend a hand to anyone that needed help. Herman was an honorable man of service and had a servant's heart.



A memorial serivce honoring Herman's life will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Judson Church, 2800 Black Road, Joliet, Illinois 60435.



Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855-550-5151.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store