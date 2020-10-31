1/
Herman Lee Bringle
Herman Lee Bringle

Died: October 23, 2020; Joliet

Herman Lee Bringle, 88, passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice, Joliet, Illinois.

Survived by his loving wife, Joyce (née Cullen), son, Edward A. Bringle stepchildren Geni (Craig) Judd, John (Rebecca) Gagnon, Stephanie DeMattia, David (Sandi) Gagnon, nine grandchildren, Johnny, Crystal (Ronnie), Patrick, Jared (Carly), Danny, Aly (Mark), Kayla, Maddie and Nathan, one great-granddaughter, Odette, sisters, Agnes (John Lamar) and Elizabeth (Malcolm), brothers, Harold (Tasha) and J.D. (Nibia) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Herman loved cars and motorcycles! He loved making repairs and would always lend a hand to anyone that needed help. Herman was an honorable man of service and had a servant's heart.

A memorial serivce honoring Herman's life will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Judson Church, 2800 Black Road, Joliet, Illinois 60435.

Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855-550-5151.


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Judson Church
Funeral services provided by
Elements Cremation
855-550-5151
