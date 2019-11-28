The Herald-News Obituaries
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Hermila Guzman

Hermila Guzman Obituary
Hermila Guzman

Hermila Guzman age 76 of Joliet, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

"Grema" will forever be remembered for her comedic and vibrant personality. She would often deliver advice with plenty of love and humor. Hermila was an extremely committed, loyal, but demanding mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children: Rosaura (Miguel) Diaz, Lupe (Felipe) Franchini, Maria (Maher) Diab and Jesus (Brenda) Guzman; grandchildren: Miguel Angel (Mayra), Maritza and Daniela Diaz, Yvonne (Matthew) St. Leger and Natalie Franchini, Aisha, Diana and Faris Luis Diab, Melanie, Jimena and Javier Jesus Guzman; great-granddaughters, Delilah Diaz and expected in December, Carmela St. Leger; 8 siblings; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hermila was preceded in death by her husband, Luis on March 4, 2010; parents, Lino and Soledad Arias; and daughter in infancy, Rosaura.

A celebration of Hermila's life will begin on Saturday, November 30, 2019 with prayers at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home (1500 Black Road, Joliet) at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Visitation will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home (1500 Black Road, Joliet) from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Hermila Guzman at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
