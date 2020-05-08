Hester Mae Poole



(nee King)



Born: December 3, 1928



Died: May 2, 2020



Hester Mae (King) Poole went to her eternal rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Ingalls Memorial Hospital. Hester was born on December 3, 1928, in Logan, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Oscar and Betty (Hairston) King.



Hester retired from the Collection Department of the City of Joliet after 30 plus years of service.



Hester enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spending time with family. She loved attending family reunions.



Hester was preceded in death by her husband, Thirkeld Poole, daughter, Patricia King, three sisters, and five brothers.



Hester leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Michael (Cassandra Miller) Poole, daughter, Kimberly Poole, and grandchildren Martel Poole, Ciara Poole, Scott Reed Raven Reed and Malchiah Nolan Jr.; sister, Eyvonne Houston; sisters-in-law, Ida King, and Barbara King; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 2:00-4:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held Monday May 11, 2020 at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store