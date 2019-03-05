Howard Estes Reeves



Howard Estes Reeves, 85, incredible Husband, Daddio, Chief, Boss, Friend, and Patriot passed away peacefully and with a joyous heart, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Joanne's House of Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL. Every day was a fantastic day for this man who embraced and loved his life. Nothing pleased Howard more than a belly laugh, evoking a smile, or putting a grin on someone's face.



Born a "poor country boy" in Lindsay, Oklahoma, Howard's entrepreneurial spirit began early. He cornered the neighborhood market on Double-Bubble Bubble Gum, high grossing his peers when retail supplies ran low. He shined shoes for pocket money and claimed he realized the Great Depression ended only after moving with his Mom to Manhattan, Illinois in 1948.



While attending JTHS Central (class of 1950), he secured a job washing cars for Thomas Murphy's Ford Motor Company Dealership Garage. There, he met his sweetheart, the boss's daughter, Colleen Ann Murphy. This began one of the great love stories and eventually culminated with marriage to Colleen on August 17, 1957. Colleen was Howard's "Irish Bride", life partner, and wife of 62 years. Howard counted his marriage as life's greatest achievement and along with his faith, life's greatest joy.



After Joliet Jr. College, Howard proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953-1955, and then went on to graduate with a Civil Engineering degree from University of Illinois (Class of 1960). Summer employment with Johnson Road Builders led to working at and 22 years of ownership of Crown-Trygg Corporation, an asphalt paving company. Howard served the industry as Director and/or President of Illinois Asphalt Paving Association, Illinois Road Builders, and Will County Contractors. He established a Will County Contractors Scholarship Fund at University of Illinois, still in existence today.



Never short on opinions and happy to share, Howard also served on the Board of Directors at First National Bank of Joliet, later bought out by BMO Harris Bank. He flew his own airplane until nearly 80 years old. He flew his Cessna and was an A.O.P.A. member until 2013. An avid golfer and sportsmen, he traveled the world hunting and fishing. Howard supported Ducks Unlimited Conservation Organization and passed this great tradition down to two generations of men. His son, son-in-law and grandsons well remember deer hunting and fishing at his beloved "Braidwood", salmon fishing in Alaska, and Lake Erie fishing excursions.



Howard loved few things more than business and putting together deals. He owned racing horses and loved land development. He developed industrial and parks land, as well as, housing subdivisions. Most recently, he partnered with Frank Anderson, in owning and operating two telecom companies, A Beep, L.L.C. and Diga-Talk, Dependable Nationwide Push to Talk Land Mobile Radio Solutions.



Howard's faith deepened over the years and he was an involved parishioner at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet, and St. Leo's Parish in Bonita Springs, Florida. God, family and friends inspired and drove Howard's achievements. His generosity was legendary, as were his words of wisdom, straight talk, and no-B.S.-way-of-living. He overcame losing his voice, chronic pain, stage 4 cancer, multiple joint replacements, and his failing heart through sheer grit, love of life and the sure knowledge that each and every day on this earth is a gift to be savored.



He will be remembered as: beloved husband of Colleen Ann Reeves; loving father of the late Allison Ann Reeves, Kirk D. Reeves and wife, Beverly Freesen Reeves, Stephanie Reeves; admired "Chief" of grandchildren: Rourke W. McCollom, Blair M. Reeves, Colleen M. McCollom, Lauren D. Reeves, John P. "Jack" McCollom II and Lucas F. Reeves; devoted son of Odell Fant Reeves Crabtree and Elwood Eugene Reeves; treasured brother of half sister Cheryl Crabtree Noreen; uncle to her daughter Tawney Noreen; step brother to Patricia Wall, and step son of the late Lillian Reeves.



Preceded in death by brothers in law, Dr. Daniel Thomas Murphy and Thomas Edward Murphy (Pete); their widows, "outlaws" Connie and Loretta Murphy and numerous nieces and nephews and their families, will feel the loss of Uncle Howie.



Visitation for Howard E. "Howie" Reeves will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral services Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, where full Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the or the Visitation and Aid Society would be appreciated.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019