Hub Barnes
Age 78 of Symerton, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Hub worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company, and retired from the Joliet Plant in 2005 after 43 years of service. He was a member of St. Rose Church in Wilmington, and a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus with the Fr. George Kuzma Council. Hub is known locally as a dedicated coach, who coached baseball, basketball, softball and track spanning three decades. He was past president of the Wilmington Baseball Association and belonged to the Caterpillar Retirees Club.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; six children: Teri (Dan) Cummings of Wilmington, Tami Barnes (John) Macek of Aurora, Kevin Barnes of Symerton, Tracy Barnes of Warrenville, Kip (Meredith) Barnes of Braceville and Kristy (Terry) David of Iowa, Louisiana; two grandsons: Christopher Cummings of North Aurora and Austin Cummings (fiancé - Melanie Morris) of Wilmington; six siblings: Mary Alice (the late Bob) Workman; Marilyn (the late John) Bower, Sharon Barnes, Sue (Earl) Kramer, Gloria Barnes and Kenny Barnes; one sister-in-law, Jane (the late Rich) Evaschuk and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Hub was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Mildred; brother, Bill (Rita) Barnes; sisters: Barb (Mick), Von, Darlene and Kathy(Scott), and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edgar and Betty Demascal.
Visitation will be at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Rd. in Wilmington on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to recent updated mandates issued by the IL Dept. of Public Health; Face mask requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order.
The funeral home staff will also assist the family not to exceed the newly lowered safe number set forth for the visitation.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose Church in Wilmington on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Those wishing to participate in Hub's services are invited to watch the live stream on Thursday morning starting at 11:00 a.m. by logging onto his memorial page. Hub will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington.
Preferred memorials may be made to the Wilmington Baseball Softball Association or to the Wilmington District 209U Music Boosters.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the countless family and friends who have reached out to Hub during his illness. They also wish to express their thanks to Joliet Area Community Hospice for their extraordinary care and support.
Hub's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com/obituary/Hub-Barnes