Humberto S. Perez
Humberto S. Perez, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. Humberto was born in Monterrey, Mexico, on November 5, 1935, the son of the late Roberto and Maria Guadalupe Perez. He grew up in Mexico and came to the US at the age of 16.
Humberto was an active parishioner of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church.
Humberto is survived by daughter, Mary (David) Perez Greer; grandchildren, Drew Perez, Isaac Greer, and Jacob Greer.
He is preceded by his loving wife of 50 years, Rosemary Perez; his son, Michael Perez; and his parents.
Funeral Services for Humberto S. Perez will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel at 12 noon. Visitation will be held privately by the family. For more information, please call the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home at 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com