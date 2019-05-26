I. Kay Peterson



I. Kay Peterson (nee Howard), 78, beloved wife and mother, passed away May 15, 2019, with her family by her side in Morris, IL.



Kay was born and raised in Eastern Kentucky. Her parents were Elizabeth and Seymore Howard.



She was the youngest of 13 children. After graduating from High School, she moved to Ohio, where she met and married Leonard Peterson. The couple had two daughters, Maria and Julie.Kay worked for the Illinois State Police for many years and retired in 2003. She was also an active member of Grace Lutheran Church inMorris for several years.



She enjoyed the outdoors, nature, gardening, family trips to New England, photography, antiquing and caring for her dogs and horses.



Kay is survived by her husband, Leonard; daughter, Julie Peterson; son in law John Teeter; and 2 grandchildren, Candice Friant and Katie Henderson; and 5 great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sisters,her daughter, Maria Bristow and granddaughter, Kelly Bristow. Kay's warmth, wit and spunk will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.



A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Maple Funeral Home located at 24300 W Ford Rd, Channahon from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM when service begins. Pastor Steve Larson officiating. Published in The Herald-News on May 26, 2019