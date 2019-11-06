The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Ida Mae Saunders


1925 - 2019
Ida Mae Saunders Obituary
IDA MAE SAUNDERS

(NEE FOSTER)

Born: December 30, 1925

Died: October 31, 2019

Ida Mae Saunders, age 93, passed away peacefully at her Lockport home on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

She was born on December 30, 1925 in Richwood, LA as the oldest of seven children to the late Eddie Sr. and Charlotte Saucer Foster. She served as a licensed practical nurse at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet for twenty years and as an active member of Second Baptist Church in Joliet for seventy-two years.

She was preceded in death by her brother Eddie Foster, Jr; three sisters, Neomia Collins, Vera Rice, and Evangeline Boykins.

She is survived by her eight children who she loved dearly, Jeanette (Sherman) Howard, Charlotte (Kendall) Hill, Steve (Freddie) Saunders, Calvin (Dorothy) Saunders, Thomas (Mary) Saunders, Arthur Saunders, Raymond (Emma) Saunders, Margaret (Ron) Thompson, and dedicated granddaughter, Donna Saunders; Fourteen grandchildren; Fourteen great grandchildren; Two sisters, Odessa Goins and Ruth Latham; brother-in-law J.D. Rice, sisters-in-law Ruth Tumbling, Beverly Gibson and Mattie Saunders; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Public visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Anderson-Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St, Lockport, IL from 4-7 pm. and Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Second Baptist Church in Joliet from 9-10am. The funeral will begin at 10am. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
