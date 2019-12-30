|
In Loving Memory of our beloved Mother and Grandmother
Ida Mae Saunders
December 30, 1925 - October 31, 2019
Mom, that first week without you was a month long. There have been many firsts this year without you--Thanksgiving, Christmas, your birthday, and now the upcoming New Year. However, we know you're in a better place, and we're thankful to have had you in our lives for as long as we did. The knowledge and wisdom that you passed on to us through your words and example is irreplaceable. We love and miss you. Rest in peace "Big I".
Love your family
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 30, 2019