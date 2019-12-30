Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Mae Saunders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Mae Saunders In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of our beloved Mother and Grandmother

Ida Mae Saunders

December 30, 1925 - October 31, 2019

Mom, that first week without you was a month long. There have been many firsts this year without you--Thanksgiving, Christmas, your birthday, and now the upcoming New Year. However, we know you're in a better place, and we're thankful to have had you in our lives for as long as we did. The knowledge and wisdom that you passed on to us through your words and example is irreplaceable. We love and miss you. Rest in peace "Big I".

Love your family
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -