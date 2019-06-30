|
|
Illene K. Crist
Illene K. Crist (nee Etheridge), 82, of Clifton, CO, Formerly of Joliet, IL, passed peacefully on June 27, 2019.
Survived by her beloved husband Ray, her children; John (Barb), LeAnn (Dave) Sanders and Wendy Hammer, numerous grand and great grandchildren; her cat Rusty, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families.
Preceded by her son Darryl, 2 grand babies and her parents.
We will love and miss you always Mom.
As per Mom's wishes, Cremation rites have been accorded. She will be laid to rest in Grand Junction, CO.
Published in The Herald-News on June 30, 2019