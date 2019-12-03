The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Ilse Mutzbauer Obituary
Ilse Mutzbauer (Hodel)

Age 73, a resident of Monee, formerly of Alsip, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of 43 years to the late William P. Mutzbauer; loving mother of Alois P. Diernberger, Brigitte Hughes, Jeany (James) Manning, William P. Jr. (Darlene) Mutzbauer, and Timothy (Mary) Mutzbauer; cherished grandmother of Anthony (Ariel) Hughes, Billie-Jean, Donny, Trisha, and Andrew Mutzbauer; fond sister of Tony (Lori) Hodel and sister-in-law Veronica Hodel; also survived by her dear care-givers Kate and Tina.

She was preceded in death by her parents Anton and Leopoldine Hodel (Horzer) and siblings Boldie and Victor Hodel. Ilse loved to cook, knit, and swim. She enjoyed working on home improvements and finding treasures at the Good Will Stores. She loved to study Parapsychology, and greatly appreciated astrology. Ilse was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3-9 PM with a Funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM. Interment private. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or call

815-806-2225
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 3, 2019
