Ina Marie Thomason
1918 - 2020
Ina Marie Thomason

Age 101 at rest May 6th, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home. Born at Saybrook, IL 8-25-1918. She was a resident of this area for 65 years.

Ina is survived by one son Loren (Carol) Thomason, one daughter Christina McSherry and one daughter-in-law Sharlene Thomason. 7 grandchildren: Loren's daughters: Heather Thomason (Midi Abubakar), Victoria (Richard) Rodriguez. Christina's: Daughter Penolope McSherry, sons Ray (Barb) McSherry and Randy McSherry. Allen's daughters: Lisa (Chris) Misiurewicz and Rachel (Brian) Popadowski. Numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Ina was preceded in death by her husband Russel Dale Thomason, her son Allen D Thomason, her parents Albert and Lena (Beetzel) Warsaw of Saybrook, Il. One brother Frederick C Warsaw of Mansfield, IL.

Ina is retired from Pioneer National Title Company 1981. She was a member of St, Paul Lutheran Church Lockport, IL. VFW Auxiliary to Post #5788, Tricentennial Chapter #84 D. A. V. Visitation Tuesday May 12, 2020 from 10 am until the time of service 12 noon at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Lockport, IL. Due to the current circumstances, occupancy in the funeral home is limited to a maximum of 10 persons at any given time. It is recommended to pay respects via online registry and tributes. If you must attend services, please make your visit brief then depart so others may attend. Social distancing is required. www.Anderson-Goodale.com (815) 838-1533



Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Goodale Memorial Chapel
MAY
12
Service
12:00 PM
Goodale Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Goodale Memorial Chapel
912 Hamilton St
Lockport, IL 60441
815-838-1533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jean Cobb
