Inez Sophie Lorenz



Born: April 2nd, 1937



Died: June 19th 2019



Inez Sophie Lorenz, age 82, of Frankfort, Illinois, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Christ on June 19th 2019. She was surrounded by her family. She was born April 2nd, 1937 in Joliet, Illinois and was the daughter of Lavergne and Sophie Reiter.



Inez was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sister, and granddaughter Becky.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Donald; her three children Dean (Nancy) Lorenz of Jackson, Mississippi, Lori (James) Fuchs of Manteno, Illinois, Nancy (Keith) Johnson of Friendsville, Tennessee; grandchildren Virginia, David, Megan, Kristi, Katie, and eight great-grandchildren.



Inez loved and served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and loved her children deeply. She was in the first graduating class of Lincoln Way High School and loved the town of Frankfort. She had a special place in her heart for the needy in her community. She was often found visiting the elderly or taking care of young families. She truly lived out the Scripture, "Love your neighbor as yourself." She loved children and was a collector of dolls and stray pets. She was an active member of the Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary for many years as well as the Girl Scouts.



The visitation will be Saturday, June 22nd at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox, Illinois from 10 AM to 12 PM. Funeral service to follow at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vitas Hospice www.vitascommunityconnection.org/community-connection/donate.