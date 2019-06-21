The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for INEZ LORENZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

INEZ S. LORENZ


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
INEZ S. LORENZ Obituary
Inez Sophie Lorenz

Born: April 2nd, 1937

Died: June 19th 2019

Inez Sophie Lorenz, age 82, of Frankfort, Illinois, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Christ on June 19th 2019. She was surrounded by her family. She was born April 2nd, 1937 in Joliet, Illinois and was the daughter of Lavergne and Sophie Reiter.

Inez was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sister, and granddaughter Becky.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Donald; her three children Dean (Nancy) Lorenz of Jackson, Mississippi, Lori (James) Fuchs of Manteno, Illinois, Nancy (Keith) Johnson of Friendsville, Tennessee; grandchildren Virginia, David, Megan, Kristi, Katie, and eight great-grandchildren.

Inez loved and served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and loved her children deeply. She was in the first graduating class of Lincoln Way High School and loved the town of Frankfort. She had a special place in her heart for the needy in her community. She was often found visiting the elderly or taking care of young families. She truly lived out the Scripture, "Love your neighbor as yourself." She loved children and was a collector of dolls and stray pets. She was an active member of the Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary for many years as well as the Girl Scouts.

The visitation will be Saturday, June 22nd at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox, Illinois from 10 AM to 12 PM. Funeral service to follow at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vitas Hospice www.vitascommunityconnection.org/community-connection/donate. For Information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700
Published in The Herald-News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now