Inger Barbara



Sandberg Schaller



Born: September 12, 1933; in Joliet, IL



Died: March 24, 2019; in Jacksonville, FL



Inger Barbara Sandberg Schaller passed away peacefully in her home in Jacksonville, FL on March 24, 2019.



Born September 12, 1933 in Joliet, IL to John and Astrid Sandberg, Swedish immigrants. A graduate of Illinois State University, she taught school for five years in the Chicago area. She married Harry Schaller of Mendota on April 1, 1956.



After moving to Allentown, PA in 1965, she became very active in the community, serving as President of the Muhlenberg Elementary PTA and later as a director of the Allentown School Board, the Library Board, the Vocational Technical School, The Swain School, the Lehigh Valley Community College, the YWCA, and the Joint YM/YW CA. She was on the Society of the Arts Board of the Allentown Art Museum and a docent at the Museum for years.



She is survived by husband, Harry of Jacksonville, FL, children, Greta (Michael) Bates of La Moille, IL and Kurt (Denise) of Brandon, FL, grandchildren, Kyle Schaller, Christopher Scanlon, and Leslie (Jacob) Weber, as well as sister, Judy (Charles) Simonich of Mokena, IL and brother, Arne (June) Sandberg of Cody, WY.



She is predeceased by sister Gee Gill.



Memorials may be directed to the Mendota Museum and Historical Society, PO Box 433, Mendota, IL 61342 or to the Allentown Art Museum, 31 N 5th St, Allentown, PA 18101.



Arrangements are being handled by Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, IL. Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 26, 2019