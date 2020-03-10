|
Irene C. Carlson
Irene C. Carlson (nee Gustafson), age 88, passed away peacefully at Sunny Hill Nursing Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Survived by her loving children Richard "Dickie" Carlson, Linda (Curt-deceased) Goldsmith and Billy Carlson, her grandchildren Brad (Jill) Carlson, Julianne Carlson, Stacy (Ed) Ludwig and Robbie Goldsmith, her great grandchildren Gia, Brooklynn and Jack, her brother Gus (Diane) Gustafson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Elsie Gustafson.
Irene had many hobbies, among them bingo, card playing, crafting and making her signature sloppy joes and holly cookies. Irene was a hands-on grandmother who babysat her grandkids often and she especially enjoyed spending family leisure time at the cottage in Lake Michigan.
Visitation for Irene C. Carlson will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 3-7:00 at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. An informal time of memory sharing will be at 7:00 P.M. Cremation will follow. In Lieu of flowers donations in Irene's name may be made to Friends of Sunny Hill, Inc., 421 Doris Ave., Joliet, IL 60433.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 10, 2020