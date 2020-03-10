The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
View Map

Irene C. Carlson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene C. Carlson Obituary
Irene C. Carlson

Irene C. Carlson (nee Gustafson), age 88, passed away peacefully at Sunny Hill Nursing Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Survived by her loving children Richard "Dickie" Carlson, Linda (Curt-deceased) Goldsmith and Billy Carlson, her grandchildren Brad (Jill) Carlson, Julianne Carlson, Stacy (Ed) Ludwig and Robbie Goldsmith, her great grandchildren Gia, Brooklynn and Jack, her brother Gus (Diane) Gustafson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Elsie Gustafson.

Irene had many hobbies, among them bingo, card playing, crafting and making her signature sloppy joes and holly cookies. Irene was a hands-on grandmother who babysat her grandkids often and she especially enjoyed spending family leisure time at the cottage in Lake Michigan.

Visitation for Irene C. Carlson will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 3-7:00 at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. An informal time of memory sharing will be at 7:00 P.M. Cremation will follow. In Lieu of flowers donations in Irene's name may be made to Friends of Sunny Hill, Inc., 421 Doris Ave., Joliet, IL 60433.

Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -