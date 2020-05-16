Irene J. Wonnell
Irene Josephine (Quigley) Wonnell, age 86, of Joliet, passed away May 7, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin L. Wonnell, Sr., and the loving mother of Edwin L. (the late Alanna) Wonnell, Pamela J. Quiett, and Neil E. Wonnell. Irene also has three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold (Doris) Quigley and Richard (Shirley) Quigley; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Irene Wonnell will be held later at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To view her complete obituary or share a condolence, please visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 16, 2020.