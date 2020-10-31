1/1
Irene Lucille Sing Bonds
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Lucille Sing Bonds

(nee Rehak)

Irene Lucille Sing Bonds passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lakewood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Plainfield. She was born December 13, 1930 in Joliet, and was a homemaker.

Irene was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Ralph W. Sing, who she married May 14, 1949, and George Bonds; son, Dennis Sing; daughter, Debra (Kern) Sing; her parents, Matthew J. and Mary Ann (Lepecak) Rehak; sisters, Loretta Bonner and Mary Ann Delrose; brothers, Michael, Edward and John Rehak, and special friend, Ray Gornik.

Survived by her children, Ralph (Peggy) Sing, David Sing, Debby (Mike) Hurley, William (Kimberly) Sing; eleven grandchildren, Maggie (Don) Nicoletti, Jennifer (Dan) Bucci, Ryan (Liz) Sing, Bradley Sing, Kyle Sing, Jamin (Claire) Grahovac, Deidra (Tim) Anderson, Eryn (Mike) Ruffatto, Brandon (Laura) Sing, Brittany Sing and Bryce Sing; and fourteen great grandchildren, Hunter, Marley, Delaney and Haydon Nicoletti, Camden and Kendall Bucci, Noah and Lucas Sing, Evelyn Sing, Zoey Anderson, Alex and Adam Ruffatto, Bronson and Beckem Sing; and sisters, Bernie Spieler and Esther Coop. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

The family of Irene would like to send their thanks to Heritage Woods Assisted Living and everyone at Lakewood Nursing Home. She was able to live with her sister, Mary Ann, during part of her time at Lakewood and was cared for well. A special thank you to her niece, Marietta, and her husband, Ron Martinez, for all they did for her during her time at Lakewood.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved