Irene Lucille Sing Bonds
(nee Rehak)
Irene Lucille Sing Bonds passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lakewood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Plainfield. She was born December 13, 1930 in Joliet, and was a homemaker.
Irene was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Ralph W. Sing, who she married May 14, 1949, and George Bonds; son, Dennis Sing; daughter, Debra (Kern) Sing; her parents, Matthew J. and Mary Ann (Lepecak) Rehak; sisters, Loretta Bonner and Mary Ann Delrose; brothers, Michael, Edward and John Rehak, and special friend, Ray Gornik.
Survived by her children, Ralph (Peggy) Sing, David Sing, Debby (Mike) Hurley, William (Kimberly) Sing; eleven grandchildren, Maggie (Don) Nicoletti, Jennifer (Dan) Bucci, Ryan (Liz) Sing, Bradley Sing, Kyle Sing, Jamin (Claire) Grahovac, Deidra (Tim) Anderson, Eryn (Mike) Ruffatto, Brandon (Laura) Sing, Brittany Sing and Bryce Sing; and fourteen great grandchildren, Hunter, Marley, Delaney and Haydon Nicoletti, Camden and Kendall Bucci, Noah and Lucas Sing, Evelyn Sing, Zoey Anderson, Alex and Adam Ruffatto, Bronson and Beckem Sing; and sisters, Bernie Spieler and Esther Coop. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family of Irene would like to send their thanks to Heritage Woods Assisted Living and everyone at Lakewood Nursing Home. She was able to live with her sister, Mary Ann, during part of her time at Lakewood and was cared for well. A special thank you to her niece, Marietta, and her husband, Ron Martinez, for all they did for her during her time at Lakewood.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com